You Ask, We Answer: When is the new restaurant in the former Heckel's opening?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - For this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Judy wants to know when the new restaurant in the former Heckel's open?
The new owner told News 18 the answer is sooner rather than later. In fact, they open next week.
Heckel's Big Steer Restaurant in Lake Hallie closed in January after serving the community for over 60 years. Now a new restaurant, Eggbreak Cafe, will be run in the building by the owner of Chippewa Family Restaurant.
According to the new owner, the outside and much of the interior has been completely remodeled with new floors, seating, and more. The restaurant will be serving breakfast and lunch with many options available from omelets, sandwiches, salads, wraps, and BLT's, to pie. Also, there will be freshly squeezed juice and gluten free options.
Eggbreak Cafe is located off of Business 53 on South Prairie View Road and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting on September 6.
Want to ask News 18 a question? You can do so by clicking here.