You Ask, We Answer: When is the spring bulk item trash pick-up in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Mindy, who wanted to know when trash haulers in Eau Claire are picking up bulk items this spring.
The answer is next week from April 14 through April 24. Most residents in the Eau Claire and Altoona area can put out one bulk item per household to be picked up for free.
Bulk items include furniture, mattresses, and other bigger items that usually cost extra.
Not all waste haulers are participating in the bulk item pick-up week, and it does not cover all addresses. Regan Watts, recycling and sustainability coordinator for Eau Claire County, says to check with your hauler to see if you can take advantage.
"I think it's a convenient option for people who maybe aren't physically able to move the stuff themselves or can't get it to the landfill," Watts said. "People don't often know what options they have for disposing of waste, so this makes it an easy option for people."
GFL, Waste Management, and Trash on Trucks are some of the participating haulers for most of Eau Claire and Altoona.
Items that cannot be picked up include electronics, tires, chemicals, or anything else that is banned from landfills.
Click here to send your question to News 18.