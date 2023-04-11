 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows for the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: When is the spring bulk item trash pick-up in Eau Claire?

  • Updated
  • 0
bulk pick up
Toby Mohr

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Mindy, who wanted to know when trash haulers in Eau Claire are picking up bulk items this spring.

The answer is next week from April 14 through April 24. Most residents in the Eau Claire and Altoona area can put out one bulk item per household to be picked up for free.

Bulk items include furniture, mattresses, and other bigger items that usually cost extra.

Not all waste haulers are participating in the bulk item pick-up week, and it does not cover all addresses. Regan Watts, recycling and sustainability coordinator for Eau Claire County, says to check with your hauler to see if you can take advantage.

"I think it's a convenient option for people who maybe aren't physically able to move the stuff themselves or can't get it to the landfill," Watts said. "People don't often know what options they have for disposing of waste, so this makes it an easy option for people."

GFL, Waste Management, and Trash on Trucks are some of the participating haulers for most of Eau Claire and Altoona.

Items that cannot be picked up include electronics, tires, chemicals, or anything else that is banned from landfills.

