You Ask, We Answer: When is the spring bulk item trash pick-up in Eau Claire?

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. .Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and increase river flows for the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1000 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.5 feet on 06/02/1938. &&