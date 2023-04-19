You Ask, We Answer: When is the west side water tower being repainted?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of Eau Claire's six water towers will be getting a new look.
"The Folsom water tower is scheduled to be rehabbed and painted in 2025," said City of Eau Claire Utilities Manager Ben Spanel.
Every 25 years each water tower in the city gets a facelift. Since the Folsom tower was built in 1998 it's nearly due for some work. Meanwhile every ten years each tower is deep cleaned.
Over time mold can collect on the exterior of the towers. In addition, repeated exposure to sunlight can fade its colors.
City officials said the Folsom tower will make for a large project.
"You see 2 million gallons of water being held up in the air so that Folsom water tower holds 2 million gallons of water and it's 120 feet tall," Spanel said.
Every water tower functions the same. Spanel said a tower uses gravity to send pressurized water for distribution into buildings in the area. In the meantime, Spanel does not know the cost of the painting project yet because it's too far away.
The city plans to put their new logo on any tower that needs to be cleaned and repainted in the future. The Folsom tower is on the list but for now, it will stay grey.
The city has already put their new logo on other towers. The last tower to get the new logo painted was in the Oakwood Hills neighborhood.
