You Ask, We Answer: When will the disc golf course in Casper Park be ready?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The disc golf course has been in the talks for years, and eventually, it will become a reality in Chippewa Falls.
In Friday's You Ask, We answer, Sou is wondering, 'When will it be ready?'
Certain areas may look deserted now, but there will soon be fairways for the new disc golf course in Casper Park.
Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation hoped the new 18-hole disc golf course would be up and running this spring, but officials said it won't be ready until later this year.
Parks Director John Jimenez said their department has had a lot going on with maintaining current parks and handling new ones.
For this project, they still need to clear and groom three more holes, lay concrete tee pads down, order signage, and complete measuring from tee pads to the baskets.
Even before Jimenez took on his position in March 2021, his predecessor was working with Cala Leiviska, a professional disc golfer and course designer from Minnesota, on making this course top-notch.
"From everything I've heard in talking to Kale he believes that in no time and quickly enough that it will be ranked highly in the state as a top course, which would bring notoriety to the community, the city, and to the sport," Jimenez said.
The course will run along behind the softball fields of the park.
As News 18 previously reported, a $30,000 tourism grant helped pay for this course, but Jimenez said the city is still looking for a partner to help with the concrete tee pads and sponsors for the holes.
In addition to the 18-hole course, there will also be an all-abilities and youth course with six holes.
The director said this course will be free for the community, outside of any tournaments that need registration.
