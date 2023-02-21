You Ask, We Answer: Where are we at on the Carson Park Baseball Stadium renovations in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For Tuesday's You Ask, We Answer segment, one person asked, 'Where are we at when it comes to renovations on the Carson Park Baseball Stadium in Eau Claire?' But the update is probably not what baseball fans want to hear.
Officials said donations have range from as little as $5 to as big as $50,000 to renovate the stadium, but it's still not enough to start construction.
As of now, the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project has raised $1.9 million since 2018. The group's original fundraising goal was $3 million, but Eau Claire parks, forestry, & cemetery manager Steve Plaza said when the city last did a cost estimate, the cost jumped up to $4.9 million.
"The plans have been in place, the construction plans, for quite some time. They're ready to go. Maybe we'd make some adjustments to that because of the cost differential," said Mark Faanes, a member of the renovation project's fundraising committee.
Faanes said fundraising has been slow, and that the pandemic really put a damper on their efforts. Without the pandemic, officials hoped the renovations would start in 2020.
They've also had to work through multiple changes.
"There's been a change in the Express ownership who are obviously a main partner in this thing, which isn't a bad thing, but it's different," Faanes said. "We've got UW-Eau Claire Baseball here now. So hopefully they can participate and the university can participate in some way. And quite frankly we've had a lot of changes in management at the city."
The money would be used to replace the first and third base bleachers, install climate-controlled restrooms, and build larger and safer dugouts.
They also still plan to make the stadium more accessible for fans with disabilities.
"It's going to happen. It's just a matter of when," Faanes added.
Plaza said back on April 3, 2017, the renovation group and the city of Eau Claire signed an initial agreement, and it expired on June 30, 2018.
They signed a second agreement on October 24, 2019, and it expired on September 30, 2020 because not enough money was raised at the time.
Although there's no formal agreement signed at this time, the two entities are still working together to determine what can be done. One possibility is doing the project in phases so that it can get started sooner.
Faanes said they do not have an estimated date yet on when construction could begin.
If you'd like to support the renovation project, you can donate to their 'Fill the Seats Campaign' by clicking/tapping here.