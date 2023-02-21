You Ask, We Answer: Where are we at on the Carson Park Baseball Stadium renovations in Eau Claire?

 Skip to main content
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...

.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.

The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

You Ask, We Answer: Where are we at on the Carson Park Baseball Stadium renovations in Eau Claire?

  • 0
Carson Park Baseball Stadium

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For Tuesday's You Ask, We Answer segment, one person asked, 'Where are we at when it comes to renovations on the Carson Park Baseball Stadium in Eau Claire?' But the update is probably not what baseball fans want to hear.

Officials said donations have range from as little as $5 to as big as $50,000 to renovate the stadium, but it's still not enough to start construction.

As of now, the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project has raised $1.9 million since 2018.  The group's original fundraising goal was $3 million, but Eau Claire parks, forestry, & cemetery manager Steve Plaza said when the city last did a cost estimate, the cost jumped up to $4.9 million.

"The plans have been in place, the construction plans, for quite some time. They're ready to go. Maybe we'd make some adjustments to that because of the cost differential," said Mark Faanes, a member of the renovation project's fundraising committee.

Faanes said fundraising has been slow, and that the pandemic really put a damper on their efforts. Without the pandemic, officials hoped the renovations would start in 2020.

They've also had to work through multiple changes.

"There's been a change in the Express ownership who are obviously a main partner in this thing, which isn't a bad thing, but it's different," Faanes said. "We've got UW-Eau Claire Baseball here now. So hopefully they can participate and the university can participate in some way. And quite frankly we've had a lot of changes in management at the city."

The money would be used to replace the first and third base bleachers, install climate-controlled restrooms, and build larger and safer dugouts.

They also still plan to make the stadium more accessible for fans with disabilities.

"It's going to happen. It's just a matter of when," Faanes added.

Plaza said back on April 3, 2017, the renovation group and the city of Eau Claire signed an initial agreement, and it expired on June 30, 2018.

They signed a second agreement on October 24, 2019, and it expired on September 30, 2020 because not enough money was raised at the time.

Although there's no formal agreement signed at this time, the two entities are still working together to determine what can be done.  One possibility is doing the project in phases so that it can get started sooner.

Faanes said they do not have an estimated date yet on when construction could begin.

If you'd like to support the renovation project, you can donate to their 'Fill the Seats Campaign' by clicking/tapping here.

