You Ask, We Answer: Where can you find public electric car charging stations?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer Mark asked where in the Chippewa Valley do we plug in our electric cars other than home?
According to PlugShare there are 50 charging stations throughout the Chippewa Valley. The majority are located within Eau Claire, but surrounding smaller towns like Fall Creek and Holcombe also have some available.
In Eau Claire, large stores like Walmart, HyVee, and Woodmans all have them. They are also popular at hotels and car dealerships.
PlugShare is a free app that helps you find electric vehicle charging stations. If you hover over the locator pin-points, the name of the business pops up and you can even get directions. It also has information like where the charging station is located and if there is a cost associated with it. It will also tell you where future charging sites are planned.
If there is a question you want us to answer click here or email us at news@wqow.com