You Ask, We Answer: Where can you go for a self-service car wash?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to squeegee our way to another You Ask, We Answer segment as one viewer is wondering, what local places have a self-serve car wash?
If you're looking for an old-fashioned car wash where you can use the sprays and brushes yourself, there's a few places in the Chippewa Valley where you can do so. You can go to Steve's Car Wash on High Street in Chippewa Falls.
Executive Car Wash in Eau Claire also offers self-service. It's located on Starr Avenue next to the BP gas station.
News 18 asked one customer why he likes the option to wash his own vehicle.
"I can get underneath [the car] more and I can do the mats and stuff by hand," said Kevin Scanlan of Eau Claire. "I do like to wash at home because I like to detail the car up really nice so it's just nice to be outside and hopefully springs on its way."
Grease Monkey on Mercantile Drive near Hope Gospel Mission in Eau Claire also has self-serve wash bays. However, employees told News 18 they lost heat in the building and the pipes burst, so those bays are closed for repairs and likely won't reopen for a few months.
