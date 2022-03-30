You Ask, We Answer: Where did Hastings and Clairemont get their names?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you live in Eau Claire you are sure to travel on Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue often, and Jerry wants to know how these roads got their names.
Before it was called Hastings Way or even Business 53, that stretch connecting Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls was called the Eau Claire-Chippewa Concrete Highway.
The highway was completed in 1920, but several years earlier in 1916 the Eau Claire Leader included an ad for Hastings Realty Co. The realtors were selling plots of land in a new neighborhood called Somona Park. While in 1916 there was no highway, the Eau Claire-Chippewa Concrete Highway would eventually run through the neighborhood.
Four years before the highway was built, Hasting Realty Co's tag line to sell homes in this new neighborhood was "anyone can buy a lot the Hastings way!"
While we can't say for certain that this is where Hastings Way got its name, it seems to be the most likely possibility.
As for Clairemont Avenue, it's similar to how Eau Claire itself was named. Eau Claire meaning "clear water" in French, and Clairemont meaning "clear mountain." The first European's to visit the area were French fur traders, and many names they gave to places in the area stuck.
For a longtime Clairemont was simply another avenue on the outskirts of town, and many who lived on the road were farmers. But in 1941 the Eau Claire City Council approved the final plans for the new Highway 12 relocation project, which would line up with Clairemont.
Over the next few years concrete was poured onto the road and quickly new businesses, hospitals, schools and housing developments began to spring up around the avenue.
