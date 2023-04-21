You Ask, We Answer: Where did the Heckel's big steers go?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Where did the big steers outside Heckel's go? Just look in Randy and Rhonda Larson's backyard.
"It's a good feeling that we have part of the Chippewa Valley in our backyard," Randy said. "It's just unique we look out our window and there he is standing, and I'm hoping people drive by and enjoy."
Randy grew up in this area, seeing real steers at his grandparents' house and fiberglass ones during trips to Eau Claire. But how did this steer, decades old and once belonging to the Heckles Big Steer restaurant, end up at his house?
"Who hasn't grown up in the Chippewa Valley seeing these steers around? Never in a million years would I have thought I'd own one, but here we are," said Eric Klenke with JNE Meats.
When the Heckel's in Lake Hallie came under new ownership, they called Klenke, whose store is just down the street, to see if he was interested. He said he bought the two immediately, but really only wanted the one with the iconic cheesehead.
"It definitely is an eye catcher and lets people know where we are," Klenke said. "Before we used to just have to say 'you know where Old Barn Auto Body is?' or 'do you know where the Egg Palace is? We're right in between.' Now we can say look for the big steer."
Then, Randy and Rhonda saw JNE Meats had the steers.
"Wow, wouldn't it be nice to have that in our yard?" Rhonda said, at first as a joke, but when they learned Klenke wanted to sell the smaller one, Randy couldn't resist.
"I had to finagle her a bit and tell her why we needed it," he said.
For decades the statues sat outside of Heckel's Big Steer, a restaurant with two Eau Claire locations, one on Clairemont and one on Hastings. Now, Randy is trying to learn more about his recent purchase.
"Where he was bought? How old is he?" Randy said. "Things like that would be really interesting."
It is definitely something the neighborhood has noticed.
"Some families ask 'what are you gonna do with that?' We're going to enjoy it, we're going to put it in our yard and we're going to enjoy it," Randy said.
Klenke said his steer has also gained local notoriety.
"I've seen a few of them pop up on Facebook with people stopping to take their picture with it, their kids' picture with it," he said. "We get a lot of comments on it."
"And it would just kind of bring back childhood memories," Randy said.
You can see the Larson's steer off of 110th Street in Lake Hallie, and if you know more about their history, you can contact him at rlarson1908@charter.net.
