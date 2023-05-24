You Ask, We Answer: Where was the very first Kwik Trip?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Clare, who wants to know where the very first Kwik Trip was?
Kwik Trip is a La Crosse based company, but they actually opened their very first store in Eau Claire, back in 1965. And it was a spot you likely drive by often.
The first Kwik Trip was located at 1402 S. Hastings Way, according to the Chippewa Valley Museum. That is next door to Regis High School, in the strip mall where today you will find the business Board and Brush.
In an Eau Claire Daily Telegram article from the 60's, they wrote it was the first "convenience food store" in the city, and that the type of store was "popularized in the south and west" and was "just recently spreading to other parts of the country."
Officials told the reporter at that time they were not seeking to compete with supermarkets, but rather wanted to be the "return of the small corner, family grocery."
There were several Kwik Trips in Eau Claire in their first few years, including one in a yellow building on Tower Drive, but according to the Chippewa Valley Museum, the very first one was on Hastings Way.
