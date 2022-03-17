You Ask, We Answer: Who bought the building at Bay and River Streets in Chippewa Falls?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from three people who asked who recently purchased the historic building at the corner of Bay and River Streets in Chippewa Falls?
According to James Fedie with Eau Claire Realty, the building was sold at the end of 2021 to Thorcraft Custom Cabinets.
The Thorp Wisconsin based company plans to have a showroom in part of the building. They are looking to lease out other space in the building for professional offices and for retail.
The building was constructed in the 1880's by Frederick Weyerhauser to house the offices of the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.
Fedie said Thorcraft hopes to have the renovations completed by this summer. He said if you are interested in leasing space in the building, you can find his contact information here.
