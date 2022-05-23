You Ask, We Answer: Who cleans the city bus shelters?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, a viewer asked who maintains and cleans bus shelters throughout the city?
There are more than 500 bus stops in the city of Eau Claire, nine of them have bus shelters which are owned by the city, and four are owned by private businesses.
Eau Claire Transit manager Tom Wagener said for the ones owned by the city, they contract with the Career Development Center to have shelters cleaned twice a week and cleared of any snow or ice as needed. Privately-owned shelters must be maintained by the business that put them there.
Privately-owned shelters include the one at Walmart, London and Damon Road where Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic used to be, the one by Marshfield Clinic on Craig Road, and one on Barstow Street and Marston Avenue in front of Grace Apartments.
Wagener also mentioned that the city will eventually replace the nine current city bus shelters and install 15 additional new ones, a project that will cost around $300,000.
"We're not just going to be putting up shelters. We're going to be putting cement pads in locations where there are sidewalks, but not access to the curb for people in mobility devices," Wagener said. "We'll probably have some many leftover to put some benches in some spots rather than a shelter. It will just depend on the frequency of how often that stop is used."
When the new Transfer Center is complete, the bus shelters at the temporary transfer center will be installed by UW-Eau Claire.
The plan is to install the new bus shelters next year.
