You Ask, We Answer: Who comes up with the highway signs?

(WQOW) - If you've driven on Wisconsin highways, you're sure to notice that sometimes the LED signs say phrases, like "drowsy driving is a nightmare" or "smart drivers put down smart phones." John wants to know who comes up with these messages?
Your relationship with your seatbelt should always click. #ValentinesDay #BuckleUp #BuckleUpPhoneDown pic.twitter.com/29g6Y2Gkoc— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 14, 2023
According to officials with WisDOT, these are called Dynamic Message Signs, or DMS, and they can be found on highways all over the state. In an emergency they can broadcast amber or silver alert information. They can also broadcast weather alerts or warn about a road closure ahead.
When there is no message that needs to be broadcast, WisDOT uses these for Public Safety Announcements, which are those more light-hearted reminders to drive safe.
These phrases are created not just by an individual, but a team, according to WisDOT, with a lot of eyes on each slogan before it is published.
Ideas are vetted by a committee of WisDOT staff from multiple program areas, including traffic engineering, law enforcement and public relations, officials said. The department also coordinates these messages with the Federal Highway Administration - Wisconsin Division.
Every #SuperBowl party begins with a good game plan. Take care of your team and don't let your family or friends drive drunk. #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/rlLKhVEWBt— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) February 10, 2023
"These PSAs are intended to remind the traveling public of the importance of safe driving and will typically address issues like using seatbelts, eliminating distractions, reckless driving and staying sober behind the wheel," said Northwest Region Communications Manager Christena T. O’Brien in an email to News 18.
Want to see if WisDOT has any catchy signs today without hitting the highway? Some can be seen in traffic cameras, like this one in Waukesha County (click here) when the camera is facing south.
