You Ask, We Answer: Who keeps track of court-ordered community service?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another edition of You Ask, We Answer. Friday's question comes from Ruth who is wondering, "Where does someone sentenced to community service do community service, and who keeps track of those hours?"
Court-appointed community service can be served in various places in the Chippewa Valley depending on the person's current charges, past convictions, and availability.
For less severe crimes, a judge may give defendants a choice of community service in lieu of jail time at sentencing.
Aimee Drivas is the program coordinator for the Eau Claire County Court-Ordered Community Service Program, and she's the main person who monitors hours for Eau Claire County cases.
Drivas said court-ordered community service benefits the county by saving tax dollars while reducing the jail population.
"The benefit to the defendant is the stabilization factors because we know that even two nights in jail can be completely disruptive to employment, childcare, housing issues," Drivas said.
Drivas said people can't just mow someone's lawn for community service. It needs to be done through a nonprofit. Luckily, 130 agencies work with this program including Building Hope, Community Table, and the Eau Claire County Humane Association.
"I think it's important for people to know that the defendants that we serve are Eau Claire County cases sentenced by an Eau Claire County judge," Drivas said. "The defendant may live outside the county or outside the state. That's fine. I still monitor the hours."
Program participants need to turn in a time sheet signed by the agency by the 7th day of the month. Those who fail to complete hours within a certain amount of time can face jail days.
Drivas said whether a defendant is successful or not is dependent on them. If they do their hours and comply with the rules of the program, they will stay out of jail.
Drivas monitors hours for anywhere from 230 to as many as 400 cases a month. She currently has defendants from seven different states.