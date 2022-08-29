You Ask, We Answer: Who purchased the old Gordy's by Red Lobster in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. On Monday, Erin is wondering, "Who purchased the old Gordy's by Red Lobster, and what's being done with it?"
The answer is Steve Dye. Dye co-owns the old Gordy's with a partner, and he's currently the president and founder of Senasys.
Dye also owns retail store Midwest Home Supply in Eau Claire with that same partner.
In a statement sent to News 18, Dye said the old Gordy's building, which was also a Hansen's IGA and Ron's Castle Foods, is a "potential expansion space" for Midwest Home Supply, saying it may be used for retail or storage purposes.
Home Supply focuses on clothing and household goods such as mattresses, appliances, and furniture.
