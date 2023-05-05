You Ask, We Answer: Who sets highway speed limits?

(WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Marlene wants to know who sets the speed limit on state highways?
Speed limits for any roadway, including local streets and county roads, are set by state statutes, but changes can be made on a state highway if justified by a speed study.
Officials with WisDOT said most drivers will choose a reasonable speed they feel comfortable driving based on the roadway, and it's that speed that engineers consider when changing a speed limit.
In a speed study, WisDOT engineers start by looking at the speed they see 85% of drivers traveling. Then, they take into consideration roadway curves, crash history, pedestrian crossings, parking, and what kind of development is near the highway.
According to state statute, the fastest speed limit is 70 MPH for freeways, which are described as "a state trunk highway that has 4 or more lanes of traffic physically separated by a median or barrier and that gives preference to through traffic by limiting access to interchanges only."
You can see how all speed limits are set and classified by clicking here.
Officials say if you are concerned about a speed limit, you should start by contacting your local town, city or county who can then request a speed study be done.
