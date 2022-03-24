You Ask, We Answer: Why are gas prices sometimes higher in rural areas?

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Hope you're fueled up for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. In Thursday's edition, one viewer asked, 'Why do rural communities sometimes see higher gas prices than urban ones?'
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said a big factor is competition.
If you're in a more rural area where there aren't as many gas station in the same place, they might raise their prices due to the lack of competition.
He also said rural areas may sell lower volumes of gasoline so they price accordingly.
Although gasoline prices can fluctuate multiple times a day in the free market and in some states, in Wisconsin under a statute, once a price has been posted, it must remain in effect for at least 24 hours.
"A lot of people think that oil companies get to set the price for oil and gasoline, but actually in many cases the gas station is simply buying it and reselling it," De Haan said. "Most often gas stations are only making a few cents a gallon whether it be five, 10, maybe 15 cents a gallon. When prices are going up, they make less, and when prices are going down, they make more."
If you believe a gas station is changing its prices more than once a day or if you suspect price gouging, you can file complaint with the Bureau of Business Trade Practices at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.