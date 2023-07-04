 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: Why are some mailboxes at curbs and others on houses?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Tuesday's You Ask, We Answer, Stephanie is wondering why some neighborhoods have their mailboxes on the curb, while others have mailboxes at the house?

In a statement sent to News 18, a spokesperson with the United States Postal Service said some houses have mailboxes attached to them, referred to as door-to-door delivery, because that was the established mode of delivery offered when mail service started at that location.

Normally, mail carriers deliver mail while driving a vehicle.  Curbside mailboxes are designed so mail carriers do not have to park their vehicle and get out when making deliveries.

The statement went on to say door-to-door delivery is no longer offered for new delivery points.

In rare circumstances, customers with established door-to-door delivery may be asked to install curbside mailboxes based on varying circumstances, such as carrier safety.

If that happens, USPS works with the customer for a smooth transition without interruption of mail delivery service.

