You Ask, We Answer: Why are some mailboxes at curbs and others on houses?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Tuesday's You Ask, We Answer, Stephanie is wondering why some neighborhoods have their mailboxes on the curb, while others have mailboxes at the house?
In a statement sent to News 18, a spokesperson with the United States Postal Service said some houses have mailboxes attached to them, referred to as door-to-door delivery, because that was the established mode of delivery offered when mail service started at that location.
Normally, mail carriers deliver mail while driving a vehicle. Curbside mailboxes are designed so mail carriers do not have to park their vehicle and get out when making deliveries.
The statement went on to say door-to-door delivery is no longer offered for new delivery points.
In rare circumstances, customers with established door-to-door delivery may be asked to install curbside mailboxes based on varying circumstances, such as carrier safety.
If that happens, USPS works with the customer for a smooth transition without interruption of mail delivery service.