You Ask, We Answer: Why are the tops of Eau Claire school buses white?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer, a viewer wanted to know why the tops of school buses are white and not yellow.
For the answer, we reached out to the experts at Student Transit in Eau Claire. They said the tops are white to keep the buses cool.
In fact, a study found that having them white versus yellow keeps the buses about ten degrees cooler. Officials said most school buses in Eau Claire do not have air conditioning, so the white roofs help a lot in the warmer months.
