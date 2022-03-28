You Ask, We Answer: Why are the trees in Putnam Heights being cut down?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Elizabeth who wants to know why so many trees in the Putnam Heights neighborhood are being cut down.
The answer is simple— emerald ash borer had infected them.
Eau Claire forestry supervisor Matthew Staudenmaier said the insect has been confirmed in our community since 2017.
The insect's larvae affects the trees vascular system that can prevent sprouting and leaves from growing. You can tell the affected trees from their bark that has been scraped away from woodpeckers.
Although the insect was confirmed a few years ago, Staudenmaier said that dying trees continue to be a problem.
"We have been dealing with this for 10 years and our crews are diligently working on it while trying to maintain pruning and planning an all the other forestry operations that we currently do," Staudenmaier said.
He added that these bugs are specific to just the ash trees in our area.
10 years ago the city had about 10,000 ash trees, but they have now shrunk to less than 3500. The forestry teams have been cutting about 600 a year.
Staudenmaier said they plan to plant new trees in place of the ones cut down.
