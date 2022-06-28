You Ask, We Answer: Why are there hands across Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Andler wants to know: what is the story behind the hand statues around Eau Claire?
They are officially called Hands Across Eau Claire; that's the name of the original fundraiser the Children's Museum of Eau Claire started in 2004.
The current CEO, Michael McHorney, said the museum had just opened that year and they were hoping to show the Children's Museum was hands-on and invested in the community. They produced over 100 hands over the years, collaborating with local businesses and artists, and officially stopped those fundraisers in 2014.
Now, after some auctions and exchanges, you can still find them scattered across the city, at businesses or even homes.
"I'll be driving around the community and neighborhoods and all of a sudden I'll see one of our hands at somebody's house," McHorney said. "'Wow, that's really cool that's in that person's yard!' It's just neat to kind of be a part of something and then see that out in the community where you maybe least expect it, so those surprises are often fun."
He said before the pandemic, there had been talks of starting a different public art project, but that was put on hold when COVID-19 hit and the museum began moving to its new location. But McHorney said he hopes within the next few years, the Children's Museum can get new art on the streets of Eau Claire.
