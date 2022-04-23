You Ask, We Answer: Why are trees being cleared at the Muddy Creek Wildlife Area?

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - It's time for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. In this edition, Garett asks, why are the trees being cleared at the Wildlife Area near the intersection of Highways 12 and 29 as you head west towards Menomonie? Is there anything being built there?
Officials at the Dunn County DNR said there is nothing being built at Muddy Creek Wildlife Area, nor are the trees being removed due to emerald ash borer infestation.
Officials said the removal of smaller trees and brush along the main trail is a part of a longer-term project to improve the conditions along the trail.
The trees are being sheared at the base by a process called forestry mowing, and in the future everything along the edge of the trail will be cleared, grass planted as needed and the landscape made to match the rest of the grassy area.
DNR officials explained this is in keeping with what’s best for the upkeep of the habitat for the local wildlife, as well as providing a better experience for hunters and other members of the public who enjoy the trails.
