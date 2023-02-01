 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: Why are we seeing so many robins when it's still winter?

Robin

One of more than a dozen robins seen at Wilson Park on Wednesday by WQOW videographer Chris Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - They say robins are a sign of spring, but down in Eau Claire's Wilson Park, this round of robins must be confused.

For this You Ask, We Answer, News 18 was asked why there are so many robins there when spring isn't even close?

According to the Wisconsin DNR, many robins do retreat south during the Wisconsin winter. However, not all of them will. Some robins choose to stay here and have even been spotted as far north as Lake Superior.

As long as there is food, like mountain ash, juniper, and crabapples, robins are fine in colder temperatures.

The old adage about robins being a sign of spring isn't exactly false though. Rather than seeing a robin, listen for their song. They usually save that for spring.

You can send News 18 your question by emailing us at news@wqow.com or by clicking here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

