You Ask, We Answer: Why aren't there benches at every city bus stop in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Kiara wants to know why there aren't benches at every city bus stop in Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire transit manager Ty Fadness, there are a couple of reasons why.
The first, Fadness said, is due to cost. Eau Claire has 550 bus stops — just one bench at one of those locations would cost the city $1,000. Also, many of the benches aren't paid for by the city.
"A lot of the benches we have are actually provided by local businesses as kind of a service to the patrons who are nearby," said Fadness. "But that being said, we do try to put the bus stops with benches strategically located to optimize the comfort of the passengers."
Eau Claire Transit has plans to improve its bus stops with a grant. Officials aren't releasing how much the grant is or what specific improvements to the bus stops they have in store. They will release that at a later date.
