You Ask, We Answer: Why do crosswalks have different designs?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Julie wants to know why crosswalks have different designs.
Across Eau Claire, there are several different crosswalks: there's lines, brick paths, cross blocks and sometimes no markings at all.
According to Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness, these designs are intentional, the design of the crosswalk depends on traffic control methods like traffic lights and stop signs as well as level of pedestrian traffic.
Ness said lines are standard but cross blocks are used for crossings with no traffic lights or stop signs.
"The cross blocks are more visible to drivers and it gives a larger area for the pedestrians to be seen in, it's just more visible to the environment," Ness said.
School zones are other areas where all the crossings are block style. Sometimes, Ness said there's even a pedestrian sign in the middle of the street if it's a crossing with heavy foot traffic.
As for the brick crosswalks in downtown Eau Claire, that's just a style choice.
Have a question for News 18? Click here to ask, or email us at news@wqow.com