You Ask, We Answer: Why do storms always seem to lose intensity before hitting the Chippewa Valley?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer, Bridget sent in a weather question. She wants to know, when severe weather is in our area, why do the storms always seem to break up and lose intensity before hitting the Chippewa Valley?
This question is one that our weather team gets from someone in just about every city and town. The answer is simple: they really don't. Well, they don't miss your home any more than they tend to miss any other spot, too.
The WQOW weather team doesn't like to make statements of any kind without backing it up with data. There isn't a good way to look at the frequency of thunderstorms over any one spot, but there is plenty of data on severe storms and specifically the number of warnings that get issued.
It's been less than a quarter century since the National Weather Service began issuing storm-based warnings in late 2007 as opposed to warning an entire county, and in that time, there is generally a decrease in warning frequency as you go north or east from any one spot in the Chippewa Valley. That's due to simple climatology: severe storms are more likely to form closer to the Great Plains.
Still, the difference between the high and low numbers in the Chippewa Valley come to less than one warning per year.
Sometimes the theory of -insert city name here- getting missed by storms more often is due to the luck of the draw in recent memory, but even then, the numbers aren't that much different when looking at specifically the past two years.
In fact, Eau Claire has had more, though arguably statistically similar, severe warnings than Elk Mound, Caryville, Chippewa Falls, and other surrounding towns. While this data isn't perfect since it doesn't look at all storms, only severe, that ratio between total number of storms and number of severe storms should be similar no matter where you are in Western Wisconsin.
The answer is actually simpler than all of this. Simply put, the odds of a thunderstorm hitting any one spot such as your back yard is quite a bit smaller than the odds of a storm missing that same spot.
The odds are smaller for a couple of reasons. For one, thunderstorms are a small-scale event. The average storm cell is just a couple miles in diameter, and even large storms are only 10 to 15 miles across. That puts even large storm cells at about the size of Pepin County. Even when storms form in clusters of multiple cells, they tend to move over a smaller percentage of land area than nearby spots that don't get any rain.
Plus, storms are short-lived. Most storms, with the exception of supercells, pulse up and down in less than an hour and sometimes even quicker than that. So, if you see a storm on radar heading your way, chances are that the life cycle of the storm will be further along and that storm will be splitting or dissipating by the time it gets to you. Storms that do hit you are more likely to form closer to where you are, and even storms that miss you don't miss you in the same way each time.
The odds are against you, so it just seems like they tend to miss your home or your city more often than other places. The reality is that storms miss every city and town roughly the same amount.
