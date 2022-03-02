You Ask, We Answer: Why does Clairemont Avenue have an extra name?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer question comes from Jackson who said when he was looking at Google Maps, he noticed Clairemont Avenue was also labeled as 'Iron Brigade Memorial Highway.' He is wondering, why is there an additional name?
Frank Smoot with the Chippewa County Historical Society, said Clairemont Avenue, also known as Highway 12, was given this honorific title about 30 years ago.
The Wisconsin State Legislature passed a bill in 1993 that dedicated Highway 12 from the Illinois state line to the Minnesota state line as the Iron Brigade Memorial Highway.
The brigade it is named for was made up of five regiments, three of which are from Wisconsin, who served in the Union Army in the Civil War. It's also the brigade that experienced the highest rate of casualties during the civil war.
"The company came really from around Chippewa County— Lafayette, and Chippewa Falls itself. And the very last soldier of the Iron Brigade to die actually died in Eau Claire— a fellow named Josiah Cass, who died at 100 years old in Eau Claire in 1947."
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said more than 40 highways and bridges in the state have designations that honor individuals, veterans, and other groups.
Part of the reason these commemorative signs are becoming more discreetly located is so that they don't distract motorists, and because old signs conflicted with updated state and federal laws that regulate the type and amount of signs viewable from numbered state and federal highways.
