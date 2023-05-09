You Ask, We Answer: Why does Lake Hallie not have its own mailing address?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - It's time we deliver another segment of You Ask, We Answer. Tuesday's question comes from Jacob who's wondering, 'Why do businesses and homes in Lake Hallie have Chippewa Falls addresses?'
The United States Postal Service is who determines zip code boundaries.
USPS officials said because zip codes are based on the location of delivery post offices, the boundaries often do not correspond to municipal or perceived community boundaries or identity.
The Village of Lake Hallie president Gary Spilde said back in 2016, their police chief at the time petitioned the postal service for Lake Hallie to have its own zip code, but said their request was denied for the sake of efficiency of delivery.
"We're a growing area and it would be for the identity," Spilde said. "Right now it's hard to separate us from Chippewa Falls so it would help a lot in that respect to separate us out from Chippewa Falls. Plus the cable bills and things like that that we get revenue for don't necessarily come to us. They may go to Chippewa Falls."
Spilde added they will likely revisit having their own zip code in the future, but for now, they have to stick with 54729, which is also used for places in Chippewa Falls.
