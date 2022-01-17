 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: Why have there been so many fires lately?

Seymour Fire 4

(WQOW) - In Monday's addition of You Ask, We Answer, a lot of us are wondering, why have there been so many fires lately?

According to Township Fire Assistant Chief Kerry Parker, fires can happen at anytime, but this time of year they usually see an uptick in chimney and heating unit fires.

Parker said when a chimney goes uncleaned, there's more of a chance of something catching flame.

"Clean the chimneys regularly. The creosote buildup, that's what starts on fire is the creosote. If we keep them clean, we won't have that problem," Parker said.

Cleaning your chimneys regularly and spacing out your heating units from combustible objects can help prevent these fires.

Parker concluded that in case of emergency, make sure your driveway or street is accessible for fire trucks to get through to the scene.

