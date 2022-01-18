You Ask, We Answer: Why herd immunity may be a thing of the past

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Getting to herd immunity was once top of mind when it came to ending the pandemic, but now, it's a second thought.

But is achieving herd immunity still the goal? On this edition of 'You Ask, We Answer,' we found out.

"We just haven't achieved herd immunity to date, and it's unlikely that we will," said Dr. Ajay Sethi, associate professor of population health sciences at UW-Madison.

Herd immunity, the situation when there's exceptional control over a disease by immunity, making the spread of disease rare, but sporadic is now, according to health officials, a thing of the past.

"Herd immunity is just not something we can really hope for anymore in the future," Sethi said.

Since the original strain, every variant has been more infectious or has mutated enough to cause breakthrough cases.

"We don't have vaccines that block transmission entirely, they do reduce the transmission. No doubt, the unvaccinated individuals are much more likely to pick up and pass on the virus in our communities," Sethi said, "But the vaccine individuals with newer variants also are at risk for breakthrough infection. And for that reason, it makes it very hard to have that exceptional control that herd immunity requires."

Sethi also said its also unlikely due to the unknown, such as if certain animals can contribute to the spread.

"There hasn't been a documentation of deer to human transmission," Sethi said. "But if that were to occur, there's another reason why herd immunity can just cannot be on the table for discussion simply because there'll be this reservoir that can always repopulate humans with Sars-CoV-2"

It's also difficult to set an immunity target, especially with a virus that continues to change.

"It really depends on the next mutation. Does that mutation offer protection from previous mutations and more importantly, from future mutations? So and it also depends, more importantly, on the vaccine and its effectiveness. So the combination of the two, describe the immunity within a society to take it down from a pandemic level, to more of an endemic level," said Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health president and CEO.

Sethi also has hope that COVID-19 does become an endemic, something that is manageable, much like other respiratory pathogens that spread in the winter months throughout the community.