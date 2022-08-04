You Ask, We Answer: Why is a hole being dug near the Eau Claire brush site?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time for another edition of You Ask, We Answer. A few of you have asked, "Why are they digging a hole near the Eau Claire brush site?"
The hole is actually a retention pond that has nothing to do with the brush site on Jeffers Road, but crews are digging it to make it bigger and deeper.
Eau Claire forestry supervisor Matthew Staudenmaier said with the anticipated development of more mixed housing, the city is digging the pond 20 feet deeper so it can handle more storm water runoff.
The city's economic development department said the city owns 144 acres of land west of Jeffers Park and the retention pond.
The city is negotiated with a local builder who is interested in developing the area to build a mix of housing types, and even if the sale were to go through, the site plans would still need to be approved by city council.
As part of the development process, the city is considering relocating the brush site, but there is no timeline or alternate location established at this point.
"That's actually being discussed right now," Staudenmaier said. "We're trying to find alternative locations, see what kind of site work may need to take place to prepare for the move, and then obviously, the move would happen in the off season so it shouldn't disrupt the use of the brush site for residents."
The soil and sand dug up from the pond will be transported to the Cannery District for the new Cannery Park.
Construction on the Cannery Park could start as early as fall.
If you have a question you'd like answered, submit a question at wqow.com/answers or send an email to news@wqow.com.