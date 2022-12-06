You Ask, We Answer: Why is demand for affordable housing so high?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this Tuesday edition of You Ask, We Answer, Kitty asks, "With so many new apartment complexes being built in and around Eau Claire, where are all the people coming from? Is our city really growing this quickly?"
The Eau Claire Housing Opportunities Commission held its Regional Housing Conference last week, and themes related to this question were discussed at length.
Experts said while Eau Claire’s population is growing, the demand for housing is more complex than just population growth. The demand has been outpacing the supply for over a decade, dating back to the recession in the late 2000’s. The city is on pace to catch up, but officials said it will take five to 10 years to do so at the current rate.
“We’re trending upwards. We’re doing much more than we did 10, 12, 15 years ago," Scott Allen, Eau Claire Community Development Director, said. "But that still remains well below what we need to be building and what we had been building. So, there remains decades and decades of catch-up that still needs to happen.”
Contributing factors include the difficulty many are facing becoming first-time home owners, mortgage rates continuing to climb and housing affordability declining in Eau Claire by 6% in the last six years.
Cost for construction of both single- and multi-family homes is up state-wide by over 35% since the start of 2020. Nearly 150,000 households in Wisconsin spend over half their income on housing, which is the worst in the Midwest.
All these factors and more have led to historically low housing and rental vacancy rates, which means the demand for affordable housing in the area has never been higher.
