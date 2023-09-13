You Ask, We Answer: Why is Golf Road being closed and for how long?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Wednesday's You Ask, We Answer, Pete wants to know, why is Golf Road being closed and for how long?
The reason for the closure is because the city of Eau Claire is working on a utilities and pavement project starting Monday.
City Engineer Leah Ness said the stretch between South Lowes Creek Road and Fairfax Street will be closed for all traffic.
She said the road is being closed because of two different projects that are being staged at the same time.
"One is on Meadow Lane where we will be doing some utility tie-ins so we'd have to open up the intersection of Golf Road and Meadow Lane. And the second is addressing some pavement conditions on the roundabout at Rudolph Road and Golf Road," she said.
Ness said the roundabout at Rudolph and Golf intersection will be re-paved because of minor road warping.
She said all traffic will be detoured onto Fairfax Road. She added the route goes by South Middle School and is reminding people to be alert when driving on the detour.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of next week and Golf Road will be reopened on Friday, September 22.
