You Ask, We Answer: Why is the clubhouse at the county park near Augusta getting torn down?

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - In this you ask we answer, Ellen is wondering why is the clubhouse at the county park near Augusta getting torn down?
After standing for more than 80 years, parts of the clubhouse at Lake Eau Claire County Park are getting torn down for what officials say will be a bigger and better structure.
Due to safety concerns, the clubhouse's old structure will be replaced with an open-air pavilion.
According to Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Director Josh Pedersen, the old clubhouse struggled with mold, mildew, and rodents.
He said the new pavilion will keep the historical feel of the old building because they plan on keeping the steel structure and chimney.
Some demo work has already been completed... along with removal of interior ductwork, lighting and wiring.
Pedersen added the open-air pavilion will be a unique addition to the Chippewa Valley that everyone can enjoy.
"We anticipate that there will be a lot of weddings here, many family reunions, reunions in the park and music events can certainly happen here in this structure. It's a beautiful setting and backdrop, so it's perfect for really any type of event," said Pedersen.
The open-air pavilion project was approved as part of the 2023 county budget and is estimated to cost approximately $180,000.
County park officials say people will be able to enjoy the remodeled structure next summer.
In the future, Pedersen said the county plans to build a new, climate-controlled clubhouse next to the pavilion. However, that won't be built for another few years.