You Ask, We Answer: Why is there an elephant statue in front of Dairy Queen?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you've ever been to the Dairy Queen on East Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls, you might be wondering why there's an elephant statue in the front. That's what Steve wants to know in this You Ask, We Answer.
Local Dairy Queen owner Tom Reuter said that the original owners (the Lee's) put up the elephant statue in 1977 because they believed there needed to be an attraction on their side of town.
The statue is a life-sized grey elephant that sits on a red platform. He said the statue represents good fortune, loyalty, and protection.
"A lot of people when I say good fortune, they'll come here weekly. They'll bring their kids, they always have their ice cream, their dilly bars, or their cones," he said. "And I'm not going to say they'll get good luck, but it gives them a sense of comfort I think to come and know that this is always part of Chippewa."
Reuter said he's had wedding parties come to buy ice cream and to see the statue. He also said there has been an engagement proposal in front of the elephant.
He said tourists often come back to see the statue, and that it has become an icon in Chippewa Falls.
They repaint the elephant every five to eight years.