Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

You Ask, We Answer: Why is there an elephant statue in front of Dairy Queen?

  • Updated
  • 0
DQ Elephant Statue
Cade Marschall

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you've ever been to the Dairy Queen on East Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls, you might be wondering why there's an elephant statue in the front. That's what Steve wants to know in this You Ask, We Answer.

Local Dairy Queen owner Tom Reuter said that the original owners (the Lee's) put up the elephant statue in 1977 because they believed there needed to be an attraction on their side of town.

The statue is a life-sized grey elephant that sits on a red platform. He said the statue represents good fortune, loyalty, and protection.

"A lot of people when I say good fortune, they'll come here weekly. They'll bring their kids, they always have their ice cream, their dilly bars, or their cones," he said. "And I'm not going to say they'll get good luck, but it gives them a sense of comfort I think to come and know that this is always part of Chippewa."

Reuter said he's had wedding parties come to buy ice cream and to see the statue. He also said there has been an engagement proposal in front of the elephant.

He said tourists often come back to see the statue, and that it has become an icon in Chippewa Falls.

They repaint the elephant every five to eight years.

