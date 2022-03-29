You Ask, We Answer: Why is there so much garbage along Eau Claire's roads?

(WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Steve who wants to know why there is so much garbage along Highway 53 between Golf Road and North Crossing, and whose responsibility is it to clean it?
According to Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson the answer to why lies in the time of year.
The melted snow reveals garbage from over the winter, as does the lack of foliage and long grass. Luckily, this is also the time of year that the highway department does its yearly clean up.
"We have a litter pickup where we are going to be going out starting April 4 for two weeks and picking up liter along the Highway 53 bypass, and North Crossing," Johnson said. "Those are two specific areas that you'll see crews out working this spring, early April."
Johnson added that state funding limits them to one pickup per year. Highways that are adoptable are the sponsor's responsibility to clean up.
Johnson said that if you see any debris that is out of the ordinary on the roads to contact the Highway Department or the DOT.
