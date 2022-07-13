You Ask, We Answer: Why isn't garbage being picked up on time?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many around the Chippewa Valley say their garbage pickup has been delayed on multiple occasions, and are wondering why.
John Bennett of Altoona said for the last two months, his garbage has been picked up a few days late to as much as a week late.
"One concern is animals. I'm surprised nobody has had a bear come in yet or a raccoon," Bennett said. "Then the other thing is health. That cannot be a good thing for a healthy environment."
When trying to resolve the issue, Bennett said he has had trouble getting a hold of anyone.
"I tried emailing. No response. I've tried their live chatroom. Get disconnected. It's like nobody wants to talk to you. Right now, I have no idea where to go to get this problem resolved," he said.
Over in Eau Claire, customer Curtis Goodson has experienced similar problems.
"I'm just upset because I have no recourse. There's nothing I can do, I'm not going to get a refund for a complimentary service. So life goes on," Goodson said. "The last three garbage pickups had been a day late."
He has considered canceling his service, but through a letter was told if he did so, he would be assessed a $75 cart removal charge, plus applicable taxes and charges like a fuel surcharge and an environmental charge.
"I don't want to pay an additional fee. I don't want to have to hire a lawyer to get out of a contract," Goodson said.
Waste Management spokesperson Lynn Morgan said the reason for the delays is a shortage of drivers — nine to be exact.
Morgan acknowledges that they haven't been able to serve their customers the way that they deserve, and said they are working as quickly as possible to restore reliable service.
Officials from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department told News 18 they have received a lot of phone calls about garbage pickup, and say they are working with the city and local refuse haulers to ensure trash is picked up in a timely and safe manner.
