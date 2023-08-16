You Ask, We Answer: Why was a military plane circling Eau Claire Tuesday?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you looked up at the sky in Eau Claire Tuesday, you may have noticed a military aircraft.
In our latest You Ask, We Answer, several viewers wanted to know what that unique plane was.
News 18 reached out to Air Force officials who said the aircraft was a WC 1-35 Constant Phoenix. The purpose of the plane is to collect samples from the atmosphere, which can help detect and identify nuclear explosions.
Air Force officials said Tuesday's flights were for training purposes only. Pilots have to meet a certain amount of training hours yearly, and test the atmosphere data collection devices to make sure they're working properly.
Officials are not sure if the aircraft will return to Eau Claire anytime soon, but say test runs do occur frequently.