You Ask, We Answer: Why was Monday's rain so dirty?

(WQOW) - Even though the weather was pretty wet, you may have needed to wash your windshield on Monday after it looked like it rained mud.
A reason for some of this dirt could be from our dry stretch of weather, and vegetation has not begun to green up yet.
There is also a severe drought in the southern plains where the system came from, and with it came that dirt and dust in the atmosphere.
"You have strong southerly flow, you have very dry conditions down at the surface. Basically the flow just sweeps up dust particles high in the atmosphere that travels great distances," said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "If you look at where the flow would go, it lines up decently well with western Wisconsin."
It also comes down to how raindrops form. In order to form into raindrops, moisture needs to condense onto tiny particles that could be dirt, dust, salt or even smoke.
Some dust got kicked up into our lower atmosphere Monday, which led to the dirt in our rain. After that little bit of rain evaporated, it left us with a dirt residue on our cars.
