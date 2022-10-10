You Ask, We Answer: Why was the flag at UWEC moved, and why did the bell stop chiming?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer is really two questions, and both have to do with the local university.
James is wondering why was the flagpole moved from the top of Schofield Hall at UW-Eau Claire, and why have the bells not been chiming lately?
Although they just started working again, the bells at UWEC have not rung for a week. Project coordinator Alex Schultz said the chime does not come from real bells. It's actually computer-automated, but there was a glitch that forced maintenance to reset the system.
The chime comes from speakers on the top of Schofield Hall. What's not on top of Schofield anymore is the flagpole. It was moved and re-installed to be on the ground in front of the hall.
"The main reason was it was a safety hazard for our maintenance who had to go up there during the winter for snow removal and do work on the flagpole," said Schultz. "It's a lot more safe down here on the ground."
Schultz said maintenance has not fallen or had an accident when the flagpole was on the roof, but they wanted to be proactive about the situation.
If there is a question you want to ask News 18, click here.