You Ask, We Answer: Will Fairfax Pool add more handicap parking spaces?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to dive into another edition of You Ask, We Answer. Friday's question comes from Marsha Robinson, who spent more time in the parking lot of the Fairfax Pool than in the water.
"I've come here multiple times and have driven away in tears because the parking spots are full," Robinson said.
Robinson bought a season pass to Fairfax Pool in 2020, but she didn't make much use of it.
"I only went twice because there were no parking spots available," she said.
Robinson uses handicap parking due to her bad knee and bad heart, yet at Fairfax, only four out of the 160 stalls are marked as accessible.
Hoping a spot would open, she'd wait in the main lot in the summer.
"I would wait for about 15 or 20 minutes," Robinson said. "And then I'd decide there isn't going to be anybody leaving. Most people come to the pool for a day-long session or a day-long swim."
Deputy city engineer Leah Ness said the number of accessible stalls is based off of Wisconsin laws.
"Based on the state statute, 2% of the stalls need to be handicap accessible related to the number of stalls within the lot," Ness said.
But to Robinson, the bare minimum is not enough.
She said it's not just older people like her who need these spots. Younger kids with disabilities like her granddaughters use them as well.
"We end up taking two cars, and that's two out of four spots that we would need," Robinson said.
"At this location, we were unaware of the need for additional accessible stalls," Ness said. "We re-mark our parking lots on an annual basis to bi-annual basis, depending on how the paint has worn, so it's something that we can address."
So the answer is, 'Yes.' The city does plan to add additional ADA spots by re-marking the lot before the pool's opening in June.
"To be able to go in the pool would be a thrill," Robinson said.
Ness said Robinson's concern has prompted officials to review the need for additional accessible stalls at other city-owned facilities.
