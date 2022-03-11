You Ask, We Answer: Will Sue's Bake Shop reopen?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We have received several questions from viewers wondering why Sue's Bake Shop is closed, and if it will reopen?
Kerry Bauer bought the famous bakery from Sue herself back in 2019. Now the 'for sale' sign is back out in front of the building.
While Bauer said she is not ready to talk about the closure, she did post to social media Friday, saying Sue's Bake Shop is closed and they are looking for a new buyer.
She called the load of owning the business "crippling" citing the pandemic, product shortages, negativity on social media and the high costs of products. She said she is looking for a buyer who is ambitious and ready to make Sue's Bake Shop their own.
