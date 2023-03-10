You Ask, We Answer: Will the city fix the road in front of Target?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes to use from Leda. She wants to know if the city has any plans to repair the road in front of Target and Menards that heads towards Robbins Elementary?
The road is called North Hastings Way. News 18 spoke with the city engineering department in January who said that project will start this summer.
The road will be reconstructed and turned into an urban cross section. There will be a bike and pedestrian trail next to it as well.
An exact start date isn't known yet but city council has already given the project the green light.
