You Ask, We Answer: Will the extreme heat this summer have an effect on this upcoming winter season?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We are digging into a You Ask, We Answer from Mark who wants to know if the extreme heat this summer will have an impact on this upcoming winter?
The answer isn't really a yes, or a no, but rather a 'not really.' The summer and winter seasons are not directly correlated. Thus, a really hot summer won't mean a hot or warm winter, or a snowy winter doesn't mean a wetter summer season.
However, there are some ways we can get an idea of what a season may look like from knowing if we are in an El Nino or a La Nina.
An El Nino or La Nina are climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather. For example, during a La Nina, Wisconsin can see colder and wetter weather. Scientists said we are currently in an El Nino which can mean warmer and drier weather for Wisconsin.
However, these trends haven't been studied long enough to be law, only increase odds one way or the other. It's important to note that in Wisconsin, even a record warm winter would still bring nasty cold and snow with it.
Want to ask News 18 a question? You can do that by clicking here.