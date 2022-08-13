You Ask, We Answer: Will there be enough parking around North Barstow when everything is built?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Between the new apartments, grocery store, and Children's Museum — there will soon be a lot more happening in the North Barstow business district. Mary wants to know, will there be enough parking?
According to the city of Eau Claire's parking administrator, the parking ramp on North Barstow has stalls for 750 vehicles. It also includes electric vehicle charging stalls. The cost to use this ramp is just 50 cents an hour with an $8 daily maximum.
But what about the other side of Galloway Street on Block 7?
Eau Claire's economic development manager told News 18 that when completed, the new apartment building will have their own underground parking option for tenants. And according to their site plan, the Menomonie Market Food Co-op will have a parking lot with 48 total stalls.
Both city officials News 18 spoke with say there is no concern about space, and believe the parking ramp has plenty of stalls to accommodate people who want to park downtown.
Want News 18 to answer your question? Submit it here or email us at news@wqow.com