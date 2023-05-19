'Your support is needed regardless of how you choose to express it': Eau Claire Police Chief makes community statement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a statement published Friday, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said law enforcement understand and accept scrutiny, but also need support.
"It has been a difficult time for law enforcement in our region," Rokus began, noting the deaths of three western Wisconsin law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty less than one month apart.
Rokus said there are numerous explanations for the cause officers being assaulted but "it is unlikely the cause of violence committed against police officers is limited to any one of these."
He also noted that a lot is asked of law enforcement, and that they respond to the "symptoms of complex social issues." Rokus said "Offering your gratitude, appreciation or reassurance to the officers who serve our community goes a long way."
The full statement is available below: