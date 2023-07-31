Zoozort makes a stop in Chippewa Falls with wild animal presentations

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- The Chippewa Falls Public Library brought the zoo to The Heyde Center today with Zoozort.
The program featured an educational exotic animal presentation filled with fun facts. An animal educator talked about their natural habitats and their ways of living. Kids had the opportunity to meet and pet some animals including Wanda the wallaby, Koko the skunk, and Marvin the armadillo.
Kids also had the chance to check out books about animals at the book bike afterwards. If you missed it, the next Zoozort event will be hosted in Black River Falls on August 11th at 11 a.m.
