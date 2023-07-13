One dead in car crash with semi

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is dead after a crash on US Highway 8 in Polk County.
In a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, officials said a car with a single occupant was driving east on the highway when they turned left onto Highway 46. They were struck by a semi that was driving west.
Officials said the driver of the car was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital but died from their injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.
The name of the person who died is not being released as they continue to investigate the crash, officials said. This is the fifth traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023.