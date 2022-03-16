ECASD gathers feedback on potential referendum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Wednesday, the Eau Claire School District held its last two listening sessions to hear what the community had to say about a potential referendum this fall.
A few different ideas were brought up but none more than clean energy. Turns out, a lot of Eau Claire families want to see the district less reliant on fossil fuels. People suggested building solar panels on rooftops, like at Eau Claire North and Memorial, or moving to geothermal heating and cooling.
One climate activist, Jeremy Gragert, said taking these steps now is crucial to meeting the district's goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.
Other reasons people mentioned include the lower cost of solar energy compared to fossil fuels, and some said that kids in the district have expressed a desire to learn more about clean energy.
"Climate change is a real problem and we need to advocate for cleaner energy and create more equitable communities and environmental justice for everybody," Gragert said. "I think our schools are probably the top place that we can do that, and the kids are really interested in clean energy, and interested in a more healthy school. So this is a way for us to deliver that."
Other ideas that came up on Wednesday include expanding school buildings to accommodate a growing population, and many people spoke in support of continuing intervention programs that support students with behavioral challenges.
Feedback from the four listening sessions will be brought to the Eau Claire School Board, which will continue to discuss the possibility of a referendum.
That referendum would be on Eau Claire ballots in November.