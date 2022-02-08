Cancer screenings are vital to treatment, but in decline during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - February is Cancer Prevention Month and health experts say that despite COVID-19, it's important to prioritize getting in for screenings.
Angela Quick, Director of the Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire said screenings are important because the earlier you receive a diagnosis, the easier that cancer is to treat.
But she said she's worried fewer people have been getting screened during the pandemic. She said in 2020, cancer screenings were down by 90%. According to The American Cancer Society, they're still down about 30%.
Quick reminded us that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and is expected to account for about 1.9 million deaths this year.
But she said the risk of dying from cancer has actually been declining over the past 28 years.
That's because prevention is so effective.
"The decline in the cancer death rate shows the power of prevention, screening, early diagnosis and treatment," Quick said. "So I would suggest that anyone at any of the recommended ages go in and get their screenings. Now is the best time to do that."
She said the recommended ages for screening depend on the type of cancer and whether or not you have a family history. For example, women generally should begin screening for cervical cancer in their late twenties, and everyone should screen for lung cancer in their fifties.
She said to talk to your doctor about what timeline is best for you.